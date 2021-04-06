DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that aims to boost ridership through the Regional Transportation District. House Bill 21-1186 would give RTD greater flexibility to lower fares and take advantage of new revenue sources.
The state House passed the bill with a vote of 38-24. The legislation includes three provisions to create new revenue streams, boost ridership and improve services.
"This bill is the culmination of a year-long collaborative effort to identify how we can improve services and bring greater accountability to RTD," said Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield. "By providing RTD with necessary tools, this bill aims to boost ridership and ensure RTD is serving all of our communities."
RTD is currently required to cover 30% of operating costs through fare revenue. The bill would remove that requirement, allowing RTD to reduce fares in order to boost ridership during the COVID-19 recovery.
The bill also allows RTD to develop district properties for retail, commercial or residential purposes. In addition, RTD would be able to contract with nonprofits and local governments to help lower operating costs.