By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver artist has a fighting chance to feature his creation on Can’d Aid water cans. The cans are filled with drinking water and distributed to communities suffering an emergency.

(credit: Drew Button/CAN’d Aid Foundation)

Drew Button is one of five artists in the Can’d Aid CANvas CANpaign. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and will have their design featured on the next round of emergency cans.

Button’s design showcases a koi fish which symbolizes hope and perseverance.

Can’d Aid is based in Longmont. The company has donated nearly 2.5 million cans of water across the country.

Voting ends April 12.

