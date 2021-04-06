DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver artist has a fighting chance to feature his creation on Can’d Aid water cans. The cans are filled with drinking water and distributed to communities suffering an emergency.
Drew Button is one of five artists in the Can'd Aid CANvas CANpaign. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and will have their design featured on the next round of emergency cans.
Button's design showcases a koi fish which symbolizes hope and perseverance.
Can'd Aid is based in Longmont. The company has donated nearly 2.5 million cans of water across the country.
Voting ends April 12.