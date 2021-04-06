BREAKING NEWSAuraria Campus Locked Down After Nearby Stabbing
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Denver locked down the Auraria Campus Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing nearby. They say all entry doors are locked and urge students to increase their awareness.

“Run, hide, or fight if appropriate,” said CU Denver Alerts on social media.

Denver police say they are investigating a stabbing near the light rail station on 5th Street near the campus. A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police investigate a stabbing near the Auraria Campus. (credit: CBS)

Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no known threat to the area.

Police investigate a stabbing near the Auraria Campus. (credit: CBS)

Campus officials have not said if there was another threat to the campus.

