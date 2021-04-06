DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Denver locked down the Auraria Campus Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing nearby. They say all entry doors are locked and urge students to increase their awareness.
"Run, hide, or fight if appropriate," said CU Denver Alerts on social media.
Denver police say they are investigating a stabbing near the light rail station on 5th Street near the campus. A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.READ MORE: Negotiators Working Suspected Hostage Situation At Thornton Motel
Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no known threat to the area.
Campus officials have not said if there was another threat to the campus.
ALERT: Officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area of the light rail station on 5th St. by the Auraria Campus. Adult male victim transported to the hospital. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IQVUjepMyk
