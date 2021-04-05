ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Those who see smoke coming from the direction of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge don’t need to worry. The smoke is coming from a prescribed burn that is under control.
The burn began at 10 a.m. Monday and was expected to continue throughout the day. Some trails may be closed during the burn in the area south of Lower Derby Lake.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are urging those who see smoke from the area to not report it. Smoke can be seen throughout the Denver metro area, especially Commerce City and the Central Park neighborhood.
Ignitions are beginning for the day.
— Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) April 5, 2021