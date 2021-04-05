LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are stabilizing a home hit by a car in Douglas County early Monday morning. It happened near Lincoln and Peoria.
The call came into South Metro firefighters at 1:15 a.m. Monday. One person in the car was taken to the hospital with injuries.
No one in the home was hurt.
Crews are ensuring the home is stable. No immediate cause for the crash was given.