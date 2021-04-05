CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are stabilizing a home hit by a car in Douglas County early Monday morning. It happened near Lincoln and Peoria.

The call came into South Metro firefighters at 1:15 a.m. Monday. One person in the car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No one in the home was hurt.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews are ensuring the home is stable. No immediate cause for the crash was given.

