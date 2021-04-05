DENVER (CBS4) – Manufacturers testing their vaccines on younger children have shown promising result, however, the reality is, kids and young teen will likely have to plan for another year with COVID restrictions in place.

CBS4 met 14-year-old Manuel Zepeda at James A. Bible Park during a family Easter egg hunt. This past year has been a mix of emotions for the boy.

“Because of COVID we used to separate our eggs like far, but now because of COVID we keep it very close,” Zepeda said.

Zepeda has hopes that he can be a wide receiver in the big leagues.

“It’s really really hard because I just started football so I’m not really experienced towards it,” he said.

Right now a Pfizer study shows positive results for adolescents in the 12-15 age category but has yet to be reviewed by the FDA. However, it’s a step closer to bringing a shot in the arm for Zepeda.

Even with hospitalizations on a downward trend, doctors and nurses at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children still see the virus as a very substantial threat.

“Well most kids who get COVID don’t have symptoms, or when they do they’re mild symptoms, but there’s a subset that do get very sick,” said Laura-Anne Cleveland, Presbyterian St. Luke’s RMCH Associate Chief Nursing Officer. “We’ve had a couple on ventilators. We’ve had a couple pass away, and there’s nothing that’s in common with all of them.”

“I’m noticing if you look at some middle schools and high schoolers, they’re going to school still with some symptoms,” said Cleveland

Stats are real, so is COVID fatigue. But for young teens like Zepeda, his dream is also very real, and he hopes getting immunized will help.

“As soon as they come out with for ones towards the kids — I’ll get it, and I’ll be happy to get it,” Zepeda added.