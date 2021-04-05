COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people were arrested after an early morning chase and exchange of gunfire with Colorado Springs police officers. Two of the officers did return fire at the end of the chase.
It started just after midnight with a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven in Old Colorado City, a neighborhood in Colorado Springs. The suspects drove away in a Toyota 4 Runner.
The vehicle was spotted several blocks away at West Colorado Avenue and 14th Street. That's when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.
“At least one suspect from the vehicle fired shots at CSPD officers. At that time, a pursuit was initiated,” said Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Jason Newton.
The chase continued for more than 6 miles while the suspects continued shooting at officers. Two officers fired shots at the suspect vehicle after a tactical maneuver was deployed to stop the Toyota.
Four suspects were arrested with two of them taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead on the investigation. No officers were injured in the chase or shooting.