DENVER (CBS4) — The Great American Beer Festival will skip its public event in 2021, officials announced Monday.
“Despite vaccination efforts and the gradual reopening of the country, the health and safety concerns for large indoor gatherings, like GABF’s 60,000-attendee event, remain,” organizers stated.READ MORE: Lelon Lewis Identified As Pilot Killed In Plane Crash Near Deckers
The 2021 competition will continue, and an awards ceremony will take place at the Craft Brewers Conference, Sept. 9-12.READ MORE: 4 Arrested After Chase, Gunfire Exchange With Colorado Springs Police Officers
For people still looking for something to celebrate, Denver Beer Week will be held from Sept. 10-18. The nine-day celebration of craft beer, hosted by VISIT DENVER, is expected to feature more than 200 events including tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, meet the brewer events, and more.
GABF Officials said they hope to again have an in-person gathering October 6-8, 2022 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.MORE NEWS: Brent Roberts Identified As CU Boulder Rec Center Theft Suspect