(CBS4) – A 41-year-old man is under arrest after police say he stole a firefighter’s vehicle in Commerce City, led police on a chase and later attempted to carjack a woman. Jeremy Brandon Chavez was arrested Sunday morning on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted robbery and vehicular eluding.
The situation began at 9 a.m. at Mi Pueblo Market at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Kearney Street where a man was complaining about trouble breathing and a crew from Adams County Fire Rescue came to assist him. According to a news release from Commerce City police, he suddenly walked away, got into a nearby firefighter’s command vehicle, which was unlocked, and drove away. It was a Ford F-450 pickup truck.
After a pursuit which lasted approximately 15 minutes, authorities were able to halt the truck’s progress using stop sticks at East 120th Avenue and Highway 2, just north of Interstate 76. The driver got out and then tried to steal a different car that was at the intersection. Commerce City police said the man tried to pull a woman out of that car but wasn’t successful. Police captured him at that point.
Chavez was taken to the Adams County Jail.