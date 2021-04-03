HUGO, Colo. (AP) — A Lincoln County Jail inmate tried to escape from a housing unit, was caught and tried to escape again while being transported to another facility. The inmate, 33-year-old Nathaniel Gallion of Arriba, is facing multiple felony charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The jail declared an emergency at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the male housing unit after deputies discovered that an inmate used a desktop that had been bolted to the wall as a battering ram. During his escape attempt, he destroyed windows and equipment inside the housing unit, officials said.
Within minutes, a multi-jurisdictional team entered the housing unit to contact the armed inmate. Gallion surrendered and was taken to a separate unit. This housing unit was rendered unusable and is damaged in excess of $40,000.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies and the Colorado State Patrol were taking the inmate to another facility when he got around security measures and became armed with a metal object. A regional emergency was declared and members from across the area responded to help contain and control of the inmate.
