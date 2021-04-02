LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old Lakewood man who threw rocks at his neighbor’s door, barricaded himself inside his apartment and fired plastic pellets from a replica weapon at police officers was ultimately killed by a single shot from a SWAT agent’s weapon Thursday morning. He was identified by police Friday.

Steven Ross Glass passed away after a waiting ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

Glass, according to the Lakewood Police Department, refused SWAT commands and attempts at negotiation before he was shot.

In a press release, the department stated officers responded to the Carmel Waterfront Apartments located at 10555 West Jewell Avenue at 2:48 a.m. Thursday. A neighbor reported that Glass was throwing rocks at his apartment door. When confronted, Glass displayed a gun.

Glass retreated into his apartment when police arrived and refused to come out.

“The suspect also made various threats to agents that he was armed and would kill any law enforcement who tried to enter,” Lakewood PD stated in the press release.

A SWAT team made up of personnel from various western metro agencies was called to the scene.

Just before 6 a.m., Glass appeared on his apartment balcony and fired plastic pellets at officers from an Airsoft pistol. Per police, he went back inside and returned to the balcony with what appeared to be a saw-off shotgun.

A SWAT team member shot Glass once.

The shotgun was later determined to also be of the Airsoft variety.

The Lakewood PD agent who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, as the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team investigates the incident.

According to online criminal records, Glass pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in 2009 and was sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections.