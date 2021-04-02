DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball announced on Friday afternoon that they have pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta. While the Denver Mayor’s Office has not yet reached out to MLB for consideration of bringing the game to Denver, they told CBS4’s Justin Adams that they are considering a pitch to host the game this summer.
“While the Mayor hasn’t personally reached out to Commissioner Manfred on this yet since it was just made public, with our history of hosting these types of major sporting events, Denver and Coors Field would be a natural fit. We will follow the lead of our MLB team, the Colorado Rockies, in consideration of hosting the All-Star Game,” said Theresa Marchetta, Director of Strategic Communications and Media Policy for the Office of Mayor Hancock.
The last time Denver hosted MLB’s All-Star Game was on July 7, 1998, at Coors Field as the American League beat the National League 13-8.