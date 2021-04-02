DENVER (CBS4) – COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened on Friday to Coloradans ages 16 and up, but there were questions as to why parts of the state’s vaccine website did not reflect the new phase for Spanish speakers. Gov. Jared Polis responded to questions on Friday from reporters.
“We’ll make sure to update it more regularly. I go on Spanish radio regularly, we have a Spanish Facebook and Twitter account, so we get a lot of information out,” Polis said. “We’ll make sure that gets updated right away.”
Hours later, the site was adjusted to include details of the new vaccine eligibility phase. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the site will be updated with more information soon.