Many Still Searching For Vaccine Appointments As Health Officials Try To Convince Others To Get ItWhile some people were sharing ideas on how to get the vaccine, health experts were wondering how to make more want it.

CDC Announces New COVID-19 Guidance For Gatherings, Travel Ahead Of Easter SundayThis year, some families will finally be able to get together for the Easter holiday after the CDC issued new guidance for group gatherings.

State Corrects Outdated Vaccine Eligibility Information For Spanish SpeakersCOVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened on Friday to Coloradans ages 16 and up, but there were questions as to why parts of the state's vaccine website did not reflect the new phase for Spanish speakers.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Extends Mask Mandate Through Early MayThe governor said the new public health order will have "modifications that account for where Colorado is in the pandemic."

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Launches Mobile Vaccination Site In EatonMany residents in the remote northeastern town of Eaton received their COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, thanks to the state’s first vaccine clinic on wheels.

COVID In Colorado: Buses Become Mobile Vaccine Clinics, Take Fight Against Pandemic On The RoadFour buses will soon be roaming the state, heading to rural and underserved communities to bring the vaccine closer to Coloradans who want it.