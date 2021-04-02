BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It won’t look quite the same as the productions we’re used to seeing, but the BDT Stage opens its doors Friday night after being closed due to the pandemic. The dinner theater in Boulder has four in-person concerts planned for April, and then a small cast production of Forever Plaid will stage a full production starting in May.
Patrons will have to order their dinners when they buy tickets and follow all the requirements for Boulder’s 5 Star Certification program.
Get more information about BDT Stage’s reopening plans at bdtstage.com. The website now features a greeting message for fans of the venue who’ve been waiting for it to open for over a year: “Ladies and Gentlemen, Intermission is Over.”