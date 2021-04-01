DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s mayor says while we are reaching positive milestones in fighting the pandemic, we’re not finished yet. Mayor Michael Hancock said Thursday that everyone needs to stay vigilant because cases have been inching up over the last several weeks. He indicated the mask requirement in Denver would stay in effect for another month.
“The mask order will be in place at least through early May in indoor settings,” Hancock said. After that, Hancock said officials will evaluate regulations about mask requirements on “a month-by-month basis” — and the same goes for capacity limits in assorted venues and other regulations.
The mayor stressed anyone who lives, works, or visits Denver should expect certain public health measures — such as capacity limits and the mask order to remain in place until vaccination rates rise more and case rates fall more.