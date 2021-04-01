(CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is demanding a full refund on federal student loans for students defrauded by the now defunct ITT Technical Institute. In 2016, ITT Tech closed two campuses in Colorado.
Weiser is urging the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the loan debt. He says the for-profit school duped thousands of students by encouraging them to enroll and borrow money based on false and misleading information that it would lead to high-paying jobs after graduation.
“The experience and costs of college affects students’ careers and finances—for better or worse—for the rest of their lives,” said Weiser. “Misleading students during that planning process, as ITT did in this case, is illegal and wrong. I urge the U.S. Department of Education to forgive these loans and rectify the injustices suffered by these students.”
Weiser is among two dozen attorneys general requesting full relief for former ITT Tech students, including what they have already paid on student loans. The bipartisan coalition filed a borrower defense application on Thursday that includes students who attended the school between 2007 and 2011.