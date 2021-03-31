CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Cañon City News, Colorado News, Fremont County News, Royal Gorge, Royal Gorge Park

(CBS4) – As Colorado destinations start reopening to visitors, some are offering discounts specifically for Coloradans. The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park near Cañon City in southern Colorado is selling annual general admission tickets for half the price.

(credit: CBS)

A regular adult pass is usually $72, but that will drop to $36.

A family pass will be $110 instead of $220.

(credit: CBS)

The promotion is only in effect for the month of April. A valid Colorado address is required and the promo code is HFCOSP21. For more information, visit royalgorgebridge.com.

Jesse Sarles