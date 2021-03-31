(CBS4) – As Colorado destinations start reopening to visitors, some are offering discounts specifically for Coloradans. The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park near Cañon City in southern Colorado is selling annual general admission tickets for half the price.
A regular adult pass is usually $72, but that will drop to $36.
A family pass will be $110 instead of $220.
The promotion is only in effect for the month of April. A valid Colorado address is required and the promo code is HFCOSP21. For more information, visit royalgorgebridge.com.