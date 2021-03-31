Study: Ionization Air Purifiers May Create Harmful PollutantsResearchers suggest that one popular type of air purifier can actually create harmful pollutants.

'College Students Don't Have Superhuman Immunity': Dr. Dave Hnida Points Out Benefits Of Universities Requiring COVID VaccinationRutgers University became the first in the nation to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations in order to attend classes on campus. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida discussed the decision on CBSN Denver during his weekly question and answer session.

Coloradans Likely To Face Long Wait Times For COVID VaccineAs Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast.

Capped Crowds At Red Rocks Could Hit The Right Notes With Local BandsFans holding tickets for canceled shows may get priority purchasing opportunities for re-scheduled dates.

Colorado Casinos In Gilpin County Celebrate Level Green, But Hopeful For Fewer RestrictionsThe move to green and far fewer restrictions in Gilpin County doesn’t mean the restrictions around casinos have been lifted.

Health Officials Remind Coloradans To Get Tested If They Experience COVID SymptomsHealth officials are reminding Coloradans to get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.