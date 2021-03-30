CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Eric Christensen
DENVER (CBS4) – Last week Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg had surgery to relieve blood clots in his right elbow. During an emotional 33 minutes of speaking with the media, Oberg said he knew something went wrong when his hand went numb while throwing.

DENVER, CO – JULY 10: Relief pitcher Scott Oberg #45 of the Colorado Rockies looks out to the outfield as A.J. Pollock of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases on his solo home run during the seventh inning at Coors Field on July 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

When the team trainers took a look at Oberg, they had trouble finding a pulse in his wrist and he was promptly rushed to the emergency room.

This isn’t Oberg’s first battle with blood clots. He missed all of last season with the same problem, and this is the fourth time clots have forced him off the mound.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 04: Relief pitcher Scott Oberg #45 of the Colorado Rockies delivers against the Seattle Mariners during interleague play at Coors Field on August 4, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

He says he’s doing fine physically, but doesn’t know when or if he’ll return to the mound. Right now, the Rockies reliever is trying to focus on his emotional state.

“It’s hard, I’m not going to lie,” said Oberg. “The overwhelming support I’ve received from the people in this building, the coaches, players, kitchen staff, front office, you go down the list has been great.”

Oberg has been placed on the team’s 60-day injured list while he tries to get healthy and ponder his future in baseball.

