DENVER (CBS4) – Last week Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg had surgery to relieve blood clots in his right elbow. During an emotional 33 minutes of speaking with the media, Oberg said he knew something went wrong when his hand went numb while throwing.
When the team trainers took a look at Oberg, they had trouble finding a pulse in his wrist and he was promptly rushed to the emergency room.
This isn't Oberg's first battle with blood clots. He missed all of last season with the same problem, and this is the fourth time clots have forced him off the mound.
He says he’s doing fine physically, but doesn’t know when or if he’ll return to the mound. Right now, the Rockies reliever is trying to focus on his emotional state.
"It's hard, I'm not going to lie," said Oberg. "The overwhelming support I've received from the people in this building, the coaches, players, kitchen staff, front office, you go down the list has been great."
Oberg has been placed on the team’s 60-day injured list while he tries to get healthy and ponder his future in baseball.