MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a solid move in the direction of life as normal. Colorado health officials gave Red Rocks Amphitheatre a nod to re-open at 25% capacity.

“That and sports events, going to an Avs game, Nuggets game, Broncos game. Concerts. That’s when you kind of know things are getting closer to the way it used to be,” said Red Rocks visitor Adam Shotts Tuesday afternoon.

The first scheduled shows are currently April 23 and 24, when electronic jam band, Red Rocks regulars, Lotus, will perform.

“Oh good vibes, I mean I’ve seen them here twice,” said Eli Keller.

“A lot better than the 175 we had last fall, last summer,” said Brian Kitts, Director of Marketing, Communications and Development for Denver Arts and Venues that oversees Red Rocks.

The plan means four general admission quadrants. Fans will not only park in an area established for their quadrant, but will go through their own entrance and exit, get a wrist band that designates their area and visit concessions and restrooms all within their quadrant. Masks will be required. Groups of tickets buyers will be able to sit together, but not with anyone directly in front or behind.

Promoters are working to book acts willing to play at the reduced capacity. It is the same capacity the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved for Coors Field and Ball Arena.

Although at Ball Arena, the NBA and NHL have rules about keeping fans from areas near players, so they will start allowing fans this week at a figure under 25%.

“I think we’re going to be pretty busy all things considered, by the time the summer is done,” said Kitts.

The list of canceled shows remains long. Many bands are yet to re-establish touring, given the significant cost of travel and COVID-19 risks among bands and staff and the reality that many other cities are yet to be open enough to allow concerts.

“There are a lot of artists who, lots of reasons, can’t play for 2,500 people,” explained Kitts. “And so they have the opportunity to re-schedule those shows for next year, and if that happens… our promoter partners are working pretty hard to make sure those nights are filled at Red Rocks for this season.”

That may mean acts that have a Denver anchor like Lotus, which has some Denver-based members. Big name acts that put off performing last year may be doing it again, but some may want to play badly enough.

“I think that there are bands that would do that and probably good bands. Whether it is your band and it is worth 2,500 paying to see you is another question.”

Some acts may wish to gain revenue by live-streaming from an iconic location like Red Rocks.

“There are bands who can attract a global audience by doing that type of live stream in addition to or instead of having a full venue.”

Fans holding tickets for canceled shows may get priority purchasing opportunities for re-scheduled dates. Others may want to hold onto tickets to see if the pandemic improves enough for even greater opening.

Later in the season, Kitts sees the potential for that starting in August and beyond.

“Hopefully a lot of these shows in August and September and later in the year play off to pretty close to capacity crowds. That’s not guaranteed but we feel pretty good about it.”

Fans are thrilled at the idea of sitting and listening to music and waiting to see who gets booked. Eli Keller is ready to see what Lotus has come up with.

“I hope to hear a bunch of new music they’ve been working on during the past year and all that good stuff.”