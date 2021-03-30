BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado is remembering fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. People from around the state lined up along his funeral procession Tuesday to pay their respects.
“My heart is broken,” said Carol Foster, a woman who lined up along the procession route to offer her support to the law enforcement officers.READ MORE: Colorado Casinos Celebrate Level Green, But Hopeful For Fewer Restrictions
Talley was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at a Boulder King Soopers on March 22.
“Eric would give his all and give his all he did. On March 22, 2021, Officer Eric Talley answered a call for help in which he knew people were dying,” said Sgt. Adrian Drelles, Talley’s commanding officer, and friend, at the Boulder Police Department. “He was the first officer on scene and courageously did what he had been trained to do.”
The 51 year old leaves behind a wife and seven children.READ MORE: Health Officials Remind Coloradans To Get Tested If They Experience COVID Symptoms
“Your father was kind, your father died a hero, and there is no doubt, because of his bravery and quick action, dozens of innocent lives were saved,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said as she addressed his children at the funeral service.
As Coloradans remember the hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice, they hope the Boulder community feels their support.
“We are here for you, we are grieving with you, and you are not alone,” Foster said.MORE NEWS: Colorado Lawmaker Shares Story Of Rape As Legislature Eliminates Statute of Limitations Ending 30 Year Battle
To donate to the victims, families, and community affected by the Boulder supermarket shooting, visit the Colorado Healing Fund.