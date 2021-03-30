Colorado Casinos Celebrate Level Green, But Hopeful For Fewer RestrictionsThe move to green and far fewer restrictions in Gilpin County doesn’t mean the restrictions around casinos have been lifted.

Health Officials Remind Coloradans To Get Tested If They Experience COVID SymptomsHealth officials are reminding Coloradans to get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.

Denver Doctors Help South Dakota Woman Walk Again Thanks To Cutting Edge Procedure The doctors used screws, cement and a cutting edge procedure.

Coloradans Likely To Face Long Wait Times For COVID VaccineAs Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast.

Colorado Boy Apparently Tried To Choke Himself After Seeing Online ChallengeThe family of a 12-year-old boy has a warning to others about the danger of challenges encouraging children to try to choke themselves.

Colorado Doctor: Weird COVID Vaccine Side Effects Include Dreams Of SpaceAs more people get vaccinated, doctors are learning about new and unusual side effects. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said they are related to a response from the body's immune system during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.