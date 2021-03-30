EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle River Fire Protection officials say a closed door helped a house fire from growing out of control. The fire happened at a home in the Singletree neighborhood on March 25.
No one was inside the home at the time. When crews arrived, they found flames in the basement utility room.
The damage was limited to the area inside and immediately outside of the room.
Firefighters say this shows the importance of sleeping with your door closed to prevent fast spreading flames, high temperatures and smoke inhalation.