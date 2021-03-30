(CBS4) – The Colorado Healing Fund has received more than $1.3 million in community donations to benefit victims of the King Soopers shooting. Ten people were killed in the attack last Monday at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive.

More than 12,000 individual donors contributed to the fund, which will be used to provide mental health services and financial relief to survivors, victims and their families. The charity provides assistance to victims of mass violence.

King Soopers announced on Thursday a million dollar donation to the fund. In addition, the Colorado Healing Fund says dozens of corporate and foundation donors have fundraised more than $400,000.

These donors include Instacart, Whole Foods Marketplace, Crocs, AT&T, Altra Running x Jack Rabbit, The John Legere Family Foundation, Thrivent Choice, Shake Shack, SunCor Energy, Synergy Family Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, Wells Fargo, Comcast, Denver7, Bobo’s Baked Goods, Kroenke Sports, and The Melting Pot.

“The Colorado Healing Fund is extremely grateful to donors throughout Colorado and across the country,” said Colorado Healing Fund Board Chair Cynthia Coffman. “Your generosity made it possible to distribute an incredible amount of funding only one week after the Boulder Supermarket Tragedy. We hope to help relieve the financial pressure on victims’ families so they can focus on planning final tributes, telling their loved ones’ stories and celebrating their lives.”

King Soopers customers can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund by rounding up their purchase at the check stand. Donations can also be made online at coloradohealingfund.org or by texting “COLORADO” to 20222, through the AT&T text-to-give campaign.

Officials say the Colorado Healing Fund has distributed an initial $415,000 for the families of victims. The distribution includes emergency funds to 15 survivors who were directly in the line of fire and up to $40,000 in travel funds for their loved ones visiting Colorado.

The Colorado Healing Fund is planning future distributions based on collections and needs of the community. Officials say these funds will help with travel expenses for families attending funerals and memorial services.