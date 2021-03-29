DENVER (CBS4) – The TSA at Denver International Airport wants to hire more people. The agency hosted a two-day hiring event on Monday. Another event will be held on March 30 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport at 1550 E. 40th Avenue.
The agency wants to recruit 135 full-time and 15 part-time workers ahead of the summer travel season. Officials expect a large number of travelers as many Americans get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
TSA says it has positions open now with starting pay of more than $18 an hour. New hires will also receive a $1,000 recruitment incentive.