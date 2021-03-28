COVID In Colorado: Face Mask Mandate Could Be Subject To Exemption With Update To DialThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a new update to the COVID Dial this week which includes the potential for some counties to get an exemption to the statewide mandate but it still encourages everyone to wear a mask.

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Jefferson County Narrowly Avoids Moving Back To Level YellowMore than 169 million Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite high vaccination numbers, Colorado is one of 30 states reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Trauma From Boulder Shooting Can Impact Those Who Are Far Removed From EventAlong the community memorial in front of the Boulder King Soopers, people have left flowers and shed tears. They have prayed and left notes. Some had a connection with the King Soopers store, the workers or were friends of those killed. But many, many more came.

As Vaccination Enthusiasm Rises, COVID-19 Case Rate Drops In ColoradoA new state health department survey shows there has been a significant shift in Coloradans' views of COVID-19 vaccines. That shift seems to have helped decrease the COVID-19 case rate in Colorado.

Olde Town Arvada Street Closures Put In Place During Pandemic Could Become PermanentThose street closures in Olde Town Avada that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic could become permanent.

COVID In Denver: Vaccine Program Expanded To Homebound PatientsThe City of Denver is looking to expand offering vaccinations to homebound patients and other people who qualify to have the vaccine come to them.