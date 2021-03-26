WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office shot a suspect on Friday night. It happened at Weld County Roads 55 and 70.
The call came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a disturbance. The deputy opened fire on the suspect who was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Traffic Alert: Full Weekend Closure Of Quebec St. Under I-70
What led up to the shooting is being investigated.READ MORE: 'Ten Together': Boulder To Honor Victims Of Grocery Store Shooting With 10 Minutes Of Silence
The condition of the suspect is unknown. It is unclear if the suspect was armed. The suspect has not been identified.MORE NEWS: How Colorado's Continued Assistance Act Rollout Of Unemployment Benefits Stacks Up To Other States
The Greeley Police Department will participate in the investigation.