ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Those street closures in Olde Town Avada that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic could become permanent. The street closures were put in place last year.
The City of Arvada worked with Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District during the pandemic. Some streets within Olde Town were closed to traffic. Those closures expanded patio dining and retail space to allow businesses to safely serve more people.
The city is considering making the temporary street closures more permanent. The city wants to hear from the community before making a decision.
LINKS: Olde Town Arvada | Street Closure Survey