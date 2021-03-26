DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets reshaped their roster by trading for Aaron Gordon, JaVale McGee, and Gary Clark at the NBA trading deadline. The Nuggets received high marks for the trades and here are the grades from CBS Sports.

Nuggets Acquire Forwards Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark and trade Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and 2025 first-round pick to Orlando Magic

CBS Sports Grade: B+

The Nuggets’ biggest move at the trade deadline was picking up forward Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic. In 25 games this season he’s averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds 4.2 assists and shooting a career-high 37.5% from three. But, his defense is the reason why this trade is graded so high as he is a wing defender that can guard four positions on the floor.

“Denver lost Jerami Grant this offseason, and without him, they have no real answer for the Western Conference’s best forwards. Gordon solves that,” CBS Sports NBA analyst Sam Quinn wrote. “He has, at times, been among the NBA’s best defensive forwards, and should give them a realistic option to throw at players like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. At only 25 years old, he fits neatly into the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray timeline as well. Gordon is exactly the sort of player that the Nuggets needed.”

Nuggets Acquire Center JaVale McGee and send Isaiah Hartenstein and two future second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers

CBS Sports Grade: B

JaVale McGee is back in a Nuggets uniform as the team traded Isaiah Hartenstein and two future second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers. McGee played with the Nuggets from 2012-15 and will replace Hartenstein as the team’s backup center. His championship experience and ability to be a rim protector is the main reason why the Nuggets traded for him.

“McGee will give Denver some depth in the frontcourt, which will come in handy when the postseason rolls around. He’ll be more impactful than Hartenstein would’ve been for Denver, which is a plus,” CBS Sports analyst Jasmyn Wimbish wrote.

“The Nuggets have struggled to contain teams on the defensive side of the floor, and have found themselves in danger of tumbling down the standings in the West even further as only two games separate them and the eighth-place Mavericks. McGee isn’t going to fix all their issues, but he will offer some help off the bench defensively for a team that is trying to make a run in the playoffs.”

The Denver Nuggets (26-18) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (19-24) Friday night at 6 p.m.