BRUSH, Colo. (CBS4) — A pair of Wendy’s employees were arrested after they were dismissed from the restaurant’s employment Wednesday evening.

Kobi Johnson, 26, of Brush, and Mariah Loma, 25, of Wiggins were taken into custody separately.

Johnson, according to a press release from the Brush Police Department, returned to the restaurant around 6 p.m. after being fired earlier in the day. He physically engaged several employees. Other employees were prevented from calling 9-1-1 by Loma, as described by the department.

Johnson left before law enforcement arrived at the restaurant. As police searched for him at a different location, Johnson returned to the restaurant, physically assaulted an employee, and used his vehicle to ram a manager’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Johnson led responding officers on a short pursuit which was called off due to Johnson’s dangerous driving posing a threat to other members of the public, the police department stated.

BPD officers and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Johnson’s vehicle parked in oncoming traffic on Hospital Street as they closed in on his residence. He was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Loma was taken into custody a half hour later at a truck stop across the street from the Wendy’s.

Both were advised of charges against them Friday in Morgan County court. Johnson faces 13 charges from the incident, including felonies for burglary, eluding, and DUI (due to three prior convictions) in addition to four counts of harassment, violating of a protection order, violating felony bond conditions, and several traffic charges. He is housed at the Morgan County Detention Center on $50,000 cash bond.

Johnson was in handcuffs less than a week before Wednesday’s incident in a separate case. In that one, he advised on a total of 10 charges, including DUI, eluding, and assault of a police officer from a March 18th arrest. He posted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond after a court hearing on the 22nd.

Loma has a felony Accessory To Crime count as well as misdemeanor charges of harassment. She is jailed on a $20,000 PR bond.