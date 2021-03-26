ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two men who crashed while trying to escape police along Interstate 25 and then tried to take over slowing vehicles were thwarted Tuesday evening by a group effort.
Dominic Alex Perea, 31, of Broomfield, and Joseph Gregory Wiley, 26, of Denver, are now both jailed at the Adams County Detention Facility. Both are being held on felony charges.
According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over the pair at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when their vehicle was observed “operating erratically” near 70th Avenue and Broadway Street. The pair did not stop and in fact fled south on I-25 with deputies in pursuit.
Somewhere near the 58th Avenue overpass, the suspects’ vehicle crashed. Per the press release, Perea and Wiley exited the crashed vehicle and began attempting to carjack passing vehicles on the interstate.
Perea partially succeeded. A female motorist stopped and was taken hostage, ACSO stated in the release. But as he attempted to drive away, a deputy broke the glass of the vehicle and, with the help of an off-duty Denver Police Department officer who was passing by and another citizen, subdued Perea.
Wiley jumped into the bed a nearby pickup truck and was picked up hiding in the bathroom of a gas station near 74th and Pecos. A handgun he discarded was found nearby.
Perea was arrested on kidnapping, robbery and eluding felonies, but ACSO indicated additional charges were expected. The release did state what type of weapon Perea used, if any, in taking over the car.
Wiley was advised in court Thursday of a felony robbery charge. Because previous court rulings prohibited him from owning a weapon and police believe he was in possession of the handgun, he faces another felony charge.
Perea is scheduled to appear in Adams County court again Monday.