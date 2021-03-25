(CBS4) — A foundation formed in honor of a New York firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001, is helping the family of a fallen police officer in Boulder. Tunnel to Towers announced it will pay off the mortgage of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Officer Talley was killed responding to the grocery store shooting on Monday.
"Officer Talley did not know what he would face inside that supermarket, but he didn't hesitate to rush in. He bravely ran towards the shooter, and gave up his life trying to save the lives of strangers," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.
Talley, 51, leaves behind a wife and seven children, ranging from 5 to 18 years old.
The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.