BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – King Soopers announced on Thursday a million dollar donation to the Colorado Healing Fund. The contribution will support those impacted by Monday’s shooting at a Boulder King Soopers that claimed 10 lives.
The Colorado Healing Fund says the donation will be used to provide mental health services and financial relief to survivors, victims and their families. The charity provides assistance to victims of mass violence.
"This incredible donation from King Soopers will do so much to support the survivors, the families, and the community," said Colorado Healing Fund Board Chair and Founder Cynthia Coffman. "Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. The generosity we have felt from individuals and organizations this week, including King Soopers, will support everything from immediate travel needs to long term mental health services. We are beyond humbled by this outpouring of support"
King Soopers customers can donate to the fund by rounding up their purchase at the check stand. Donations can also be made online at coloradohealingfund.org or by texting “BoulderStrong” to 243725.
In addition to the donation, King Soopers is providing mental health services for employees and offering emergency paid leave for associates directly affected by the tragedy. The company has also launched an associate hotline and is helping to pay for victims' funeral expenses.
“During this unprecedented time, our most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers, and we will continue to make decisions that best support their needs,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market. “The Boulder King Soopers store will remain closed until the police investigation is complete. We are committed to helping the community grieve and heal from this tragic event.”