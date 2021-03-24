BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – In a move the company calls “historic,” Vail Resorts announced Wednesday that they will slash the Epic Pass price by 20% across the board. The move comes in an attempt to give more people access to a season pass.

The Epic Pass, which allows access unrestricted and unlimited access to Vail Resorts’ North American resorts all season including holidays, will be priced at $783 for the 2021-2022 season. That’s down from $979. The Epic Local Pass will be priced at $583, while the Epic 4-Day Pass will be just $323.

Vail Resorts is calling the move “Epic for Everyone.”

“The ski industry, our Company and skiers and riders everywhere just navigated the most challenging season we have ever encountered. Because of the growth and loyalty of our pass holders, we were able to ensure this season was a success, with full operations across our 34 North American resorts, even amid a pandemic,” Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, said in a news release. “When we launched the Epic Pass 13 years ago, we began a journey to offer incredible value, flexibility and access to pass holders in exchange for a commitment before the season starts.”

Also new for the season is the Epic Day Pass starting at $67, with access to 29 resorts. Guests with an Epic Day Pass can choose the number of days they’d like, whether they’d like holiday access, and level of resort access. The customization feature will be available for the 2021-2022.

All passes come with the option for a refund for personal events and resort closures for weather and health reasons.