DENVER (CBS4) – The reward for information about the homicide of 17-year-old Diego Marquez has been increased to $15,000. Marquez was killed in Green Valley West Ranch Park in 2019.
Marquez was found shot dead on Sept. 21, 2019 at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in Green Valley West Ranch Park.
Denver Police says there was a call overnight of shots fired. Officers checked it out, but didn't find anything. The next morning, a person who came early to prepare the fields for a football game found Diego's body and called police.
Diego's father, José Marquez, recalls overhearing his son in a heated discussion before the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.