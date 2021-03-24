CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4) – The reward for information about the homicide of 17-year-old Diego Marquez has been increased to $15,000. Marquez was killed in Green Valley West Ranch Park in 2019.

Diego Marquez was killed Saturday, Sept. 21 at Green Valley West Ranch Park in Denver (credit: Denver Police)

Marquez was found shot dead on Sept. 21, 2019 at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in Green Valley West Ranch Park.

Denver Police investigate a homicide at Green Valley Ranch West Park. (credit: CBS)

Denver Police says there was a call overnight of shots fired. Officers checked it out, but didn’t find anything. The next morning, a person who came early to prepare the fields for a football game found Diego’s body and called police.

Diego’s father, José Marquez, recalls overhearing his son in a heated discussion before the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

