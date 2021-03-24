Reward Increases To $15,000 In 2019 Murder Of 17-Year-Old Diego MarquezThe reward for information about the homicide of 17-year-old Diego Marquez has been increased to $15,000. Marquez was killed in Green Valley West Ranch Park in 2019.

1 hour ago

Colorado Springs Hotel Evacuates Following Fully-Engulfed VehicleA car parked right outside of a hotel in Colorado Springs caught fire on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

COVID Restrictions Still Tight In Pitkin County Following New State DialIn Pitkin County, all restaurants that are 5 Star certified can operated in level yellow, but starting on Wednesday, everyone else is in level orange.

1 hour ago

Customer Recalls Tralona Bartkowiak's Joy & Love For AllA woman who shopped at a store belonging to one of the King Soopers shooting victims says she felt like family.

1 hour ago

Vail Resorts Slashes The Epic Pass Price For Next SeasonStarting next season, the price for an Epic Pass will be cut 20%!

1 hour ago

Mental Health Services Open To Anyone Affected By Mass Shooting At King SoopersExperts say it's normal to be affected by the traumatic event in Boulder, and the most important thing to do right now is to talk with someone.

2 hours ago