LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis traveled to Larimer County on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a community vaccination site at The Ranch Events Complex. The site is a partnership between the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"The state is proud to partner with FEMA at the Ranch Events Complex to get more shots into arms and work to end the pandemic in Colorado," said Polis. "Sites like this one will play an integral role in distributing this lifesaving vaccine to all Coloradans who want one. Each dose administered means we are all a day closer towards returning back to our Colorado way of life."
In addition to The Ranch, the state has opened the following community vaccination sites:
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City (register here)
- Sunday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs (register here)
- Friday – Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo (register here)
- Friday – Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County (register here)
The state plans to open another vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver in the coming weeks.
To register for a vaccine at The Ranch, click here.
Colorado is currently in Phase 1B.4 of the vaccine rollout. This phase allows people over the age of 50 to get vaccinated, along with frontline workers and Coloradans with at least one high-risk condition.