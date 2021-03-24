COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A car parked right outside of a hotel in Colorado Springs caught fire on Wednesday. Colorado Springs firefighters rushed to the Best Western on Harrison Road, near Interstate 25 and Lake Avenue.
When they arrived, they saw a fully involved fire with a large amount of black smoke. The hotel was evacuated, but fortunately, the fire did not spread to the hotel.
Moderate smoke was reported on the second floor.
Firefighters eventually contained the fire. No one was hurt. It’s unclear what cause the fire.