By Danielle Chavira
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A car parked right outside of a hotel in Colorado Springs caught fire on Wednesday. Colorado Springs firefighters rushed to the Best Western on Harrison Road, near Interstate 25 and Lake Avenue.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

When they arrived, they saw a fully involved fire with a large amount of black smoke. The hotel was evacuated, but fortunately, the fire did not spread to the hotel.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Moderate smoke was reported on the second floor.

Firefighters eventually contained the fire. No one was hurt. It’s unclear what cause the fire.

