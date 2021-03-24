ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation into a wanted person in Denver ended with a multiple vehicle crash on South Broadway in Englewood on Wednesday. Denver Police says they responded to a wanted suspect near 9th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
The suspect then crashed, police say, approximately nine miles away near South Broadway and Girard Avenue. The suspect then ran away, but was taken into custody a short time later.
Denver police tells CBS4 officers spotted a stolen vehicle and began tracking it. Officers followed the driver, only identified as a man, but say they did not chase him.
Police followed him until he crashed. The suspect will be charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft as well as possession of burglary tools.
Police say he also had a warrant out of another county, but further details were not known.
The Englewood Police Department assisted with the crash investigation. Denver firefighters say two people were evaluated for injuries, but it's not clear how badly they were hurt.
No other details were released.