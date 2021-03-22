DENVER (CBS4) – The month of March is said to be snowy along Colorado’s Front Range, and this year, it is finally living up to that reputation. It’s all thanks to a busy storm track and we’re not finished yet with two more storms expected this week.
So far this month Denver’s official weather station at Denver International Airport has measured 3.53 inches of precipitation, which is a combination of rain and melted snow. That puts us in second place on the all-time wettest March list.READ MORE: Colorado Department Of Transportation Adds More Passing Lanes To Busy Stretch Of U.S. 287
READ MORE: I-25 Diesel Spill: Investigators Think 67-Year-Old Driver John Brothersen Fell Asleep
Snowfall has also been impressive with just shy of 30 inches reported. Most of that fell during the 2-day blizzard earlier this month. We currently rank in 4th place on the all-time snowiest March list.MORE NEWS: Weather Conditions Blamed After Douglas County Deputy Ends Up In Ditch