DENVER (CBS4) – A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her 7-year-old nephew nearly 3 years ago. Jennie Bunsom was 16 years old when she was charged as an adult in the murder of Jordan Vong.
The charges allege that Bunsom killed her nephew, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.
Jordan Vong was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2018. Officers found his body "intentionally concealed" inside the family home in Denver's Montbello neighborhood just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.
According to court documents, Bunsom was upset after an argument with a girlfriend on Aug. 6 when Jordan came into her bedroom, asking to play video games.
Investigators said that's when Bunsom told him to leave and he refused. She then pushed him off the bed, causing him to hit his face on the floor. When he started to cry, she put her hand over his mouth and plugged his nose. Jordan struggled and then stopped moving.
On Monday, Bunsom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with a body. Sentencing is scheduled for May.