(CBS4) — Since the pandemic began, only 34% of businesses are considered profitable. Now Facebook is working to help give local businesses a boost.
The social media giant is hosting a stop on its 2021 Virtual Boost with Facebook Tour in Denver and Boulder on Tuesday.
The goal of the free event is to bring together hundreds of small business owners, job seekers and community groups to learn how to use technology to grow their businesses during this unprecedented time.
Topics include how to manage online presence with Facebook Business Suite and how to create ads from your Facebook page, officials stated.
The free event is virtual and will be held at 10 a.m. with the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.