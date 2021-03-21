AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- Teaching young girls how to fly is one thing, but teaching them how to have a successful career in aviation was the goal of an event at Wings Over the Rockies in Aurora. When Dagmar Kress takes to the skies, she experiences a feeling unlink any other.

“It’s freedom. It’s total freedom and it’s peace because I leave all my worries down on the ground,” said Kress, an international World Aerobatic Champion and certified flight instructor.

It is a feeling she looks to pass to others.

“The event is important because it shows girls what is out there, because the percentage of women in aviation is still low,” Kress said.

The event is not only important to aspire girls to become pilots, but it is also important to show them, they can work in other areas of aviation as well.

This is where the One Flight team comes in. The all-women’s crew with Children’s Hospital transports their patients using a helicopter. They showed how there are opportunities to work in the cockpit.

“It’s pretty inspirational to be able to walk them through and let them know they can do whatever they want to do,” said Kathryn Herold, Pilot of the One Flight helicopter.

Laura Glen is the flight nurse for One Flight and she enjoyed taking the girls through her day-to-day job.

“It’s really, really awesome to educate and do outreach with people and show them that, uh, what our career is.” Glen said.

In all, the event is all about expanding the horizons and breaking down barriers for the next generation.

“If you would like to become a pilot and work anything in aviation or aerospace go for it. There is no reason to hold yourself back. Go for it and do what you feel you want to do and you will be successful,” Kress said.