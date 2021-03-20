BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Kimito is a vegan. When he heard Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed March 20 “Meat Out” day, a day for Coloradans to try going meat free, he saw an opportunity. He and his friends at P.E.T.A. sprang into action.

“Because of that, P.E.T.A. has decided we want to take this opportunity and share vegan food with everybody,” Kimito said.

They set up outside a popular Boulder restaurant and encouraged people to try their meat free menu items instead of what they usually order.

“Because the science has shown that meat is actually not that good for you,” he said.

Not to mention, he says, how animals are treated and how meat production effects the environment. “The problem adds to the methane gas issue that effects the climate,” Kimito said.

Meanwhile down in Denver, ranchers and Colorado agriculture professionals decided to show everyone what they are all about. They handed out meat dishes from a long line of food trucks free for anyone who wanted some.

Andrew Timmerman is in the agriculture industry and says meat is Colorado’s largest export. He says it’s an industry Coloradans depend on. So he wants the state to promote meat consumption.

“We were very disappointed in the governor’s decision,” Timmerman said. “The government shouldn’t dictate to people this day, that day. We should be a free market society.”

Plus, he says times have changed. He says Colorado AG is high tech and going more and more green every day. Plus, he says they treat their animals very well.

“This is our product, and we treat it with respect and dignity.”

While they don’t see eye to eye on this issue, there is one thing both Kimito and Timmerman can agree on; Coloradans should be able to choose what they want to eat. Kimito thinks veganism is worth a try.

“Give it a shot because it has changed quite a bit,” he said.

While Timmerman says don’t forget about the meat. “I believe everybody has choices and opinions about what they want to put in their bodies.”