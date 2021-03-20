CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police, University Hill Riot

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police released new images of people they believe were involved in the University Hill riot on March 6. To date, police say seven people faces charges varying from violating a public health order to second degree assault on a peace officer.

Those who face charges are:

READ MORE: Steven Ray Muniz, Robert Ernest Manzanares Arrested In Deadly Westminster Bar Shooting
  • Henry Chardack, 20
  • Parker Clemons, 20
  • Boland Dodge, 21
  • Garrett Doyle, 22
  • Brandon Hoover, 24
  • Eric Hoover, 24
  • Thomas Shade, 19

Investigators shared new images of people they need help identifying.

READ MORE: K9 Sniffs Through Baseball Gear, Essential Oils To Detect Illegal Narcotics In Minor Leaguer's Car

(credit: Boulder)

The department says more arrests are expected. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused to civilian and city property.

MORE NEWS: 11,000 Gallon Fuel Spill Causes I-25 Closure In Both Directions

(credit: Boulder)

Those with more information or know who the individuals in the videos are are asked to share those tips on the city’s dedicated tip website.

Danielle Chavira