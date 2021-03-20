BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police released new images of people they believe were involved in the University Hill riot on March 6. To date, police say seven people faces charges varying from violating a public health order to second degree assault on a peace officer.
Those who face charges are:
- Henry Chardack, 20
- Parker Clemons, 20
- Boland Dodge, 21
- Garrett Doyle, 22
- Brandon Hoover, 24
- Eric Hoover, 24
- Thomas Shade, 19
Investigators shared new images of people they need help identifying.
The department says more arrests are expected. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused to civilian and city property.
Those with more information or know who the individuals in the videos are are asked to share those tips on the city’s dedicated tip website.