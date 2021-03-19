DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Alert Friday morning for Denver and the I-25 urban corridor. The alert includes Boulder, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley. It is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.
A stagnant air pattern over the region has allowed fine particulates to gather in high concentrations near the ground, creating a thick haze. This was visible from our Lookout Mountain Camera Friday morning.
We always have particulates in the air but they are usually invisible. However this morning the atmosphere has allowed them to gather in really high concentrations. Our eyes see this as a thick haze.
The concentration of the particulates was high enough Friday morning to affect those with sensitive respiratory systems, including those who suffer from asthma. People with heart or lung disease are also at risk.
Front Range residents are asked to limit their time outside and to do what they can to reduce pollution, such as carpooling or simply not driving vehicles that use gas or diesel.