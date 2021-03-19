THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Thornton has agreed to pay former city attorney Luis Corchado $125,730.31 after he was fired in January by a majority city council vote. The legal agreement between Corchado and the city was obtained Friday by CBS4. It offers no explanation for what Corchado did that led to his termination or why the city agreed to a six-figure settlement.

However it does say that Corchado “recognizes that there is a bona fide dispute between himself and the City.”

The agreement goes on to say that both Corchado and the City “deny liability or wrongdoing on their part.”

The six page document was signed March 1 by Corchado and the City.

Council voted 5-4 in January to fire Corchado, who said “the bully block of five council members orchestrated a surprise attack to terminate my contract”, according to the Northglenn/ Thornton Sentinel. “I can tell you that I committed no crime, engaged in no inappropriate relations in the office or the city,” said Corchado, according to the newspaper. At the time, one council member alluded to allegations he heard about “a toxic work environment, some of a sexual nature.”

The newspaper reported, “The mayor said council received ‘clear legal advice that, based on information received from nine employees, we had an obligation to act on behalf of those employees.'”

The separation agreement dictates that Corchado will not do any future work for the city, even as a volunteer.

This is a developing story and CBS4 is seeking more information. The story will be updated if more information becomes available.