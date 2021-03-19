JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s cruiser was hit on C-470 at Alameda early Friday morning. The highway was closed for a brief time.
The injuries to the deputy are minor. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was quickly released. However, damage to the cruiser was extensive.
CDOT was called to the scene to sand icy spots, which is being looked at as an early cause of the crash. The highway reopened shortly after the crash. Deputies remind drivers to slow down to meet conditions, as ice can develop quickly and is not always easily seen.