DENVER (CBS4) – Justin Simmons is staying in Denver. The Broncos and Simmons agreed to a long-term deal on Friday which will keep him in orange and blue for the next four years.
Simmons played last season under the franchise tag, and was tagged again this off-season, but both Simmons and the Broncos had hoped to get a long-term deal done.
The Broncos drafted Simmons in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft, and he has been a mainstay in the Broncos secondary ever since.
Simmons has started 61 of a possible 66 games over the past four seasons, and in 2020 he led the team with five interceptions, and was third on the team with 96 tackles.