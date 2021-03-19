CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – Justin Simmons is staying in Denver. The Broncos and Simmons agreed to a long-term deal on Friday which will keep him in orange and blue for the next four years.

Ryquell Armstead #23 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Justin Simmons #31 at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Simmons played last season under the franchise tag, and was tagged again this off-season, but both Simmons and the Broncos had hoped to get a long-term deal done.

The Broncos drafted Simmons in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft, and he has been a mainstay in the Broncos secondary ever since.

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after intercepting a pass at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Simmons has started 61 of a possible 66 games over the past four seasons, and in 2020 he led the team with five interceptions, and was third on the team with 96 tackles.

