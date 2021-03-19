Different Energy In Ball Arena After Announcement That Fans Will Be Allowed SoonPlans are shaping up for the return of fans at Ball Arena in Denver.

Are You A Colorado Resident 50 Or Older? You're Now Eligible For The COVID VaccineRegistration for COVID-19 vaccinations has now opened up to what is called category 1B.4 in Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: Restaurant Workers Now Eligible For Vaccinations, State Sets Up Special Clinics For ThemStarting Friday, Colorado moves into Phase 1B.4 of vaccination distribution. At 2.5 million people, it’s the largest group to date.

Asbestos Serious Concern After Vehicles Damaged Ruby Hill Park During BlizzardDenver Parks and Recreation crews are working to clean-up asbestos after Ruby Hill Park visitors tore up turf that may have exposed some of the cancer-causing material.

United Airlines Prides Air Filtration System As Travelers Grow Comfortable With Flying AgainNew air is brought into the United Airlines plane 20-to-30 times per hour. That means every two-to-three minutes the plane has cycled out old air, intaking and warming new clean air for the passengers.

The Grizzly Rose Reopens After COVID ShutdownAfter being shut down for violating state health orders, the Grizzly Rose is welcoming country music fans back into its establishment.