COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The first of six large-scale vaccination sites opened on Wednesday, March 17.
Centura Health will run the State Community Vaccination Site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. It will be a drive-through site, and will start by providing 2,000 vaccinations a day. As the state starts receiving more vaccines, the site will be able to scale up to 6,000 vaccinations a day.
The Broadmoor site, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register here or by calling 720-263-5737.
On March 17, the state also launched a second state community vaccination site in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Make an appointment through Mesa County Public Health.
On March 22, three more state community vaccination sites are scheduled to open:
- Adams County – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022. Make an appointment through Centura Health.
- Larimer County – The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Cir., Loveland, CO 80538. No appointment information is available.
On March 24, this state community vaccination site will open
- Pueblo County – Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004. Make an appointment through Centura Health.
A final state community vaccination site will open around April 1:
- Denver County – Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver CO 80204. No appointment information is available.