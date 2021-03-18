LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2016 murder of Jaime Albert Villarreal has gone up. Villarreal was 23 when he was plowing a snowy parking lot in Littleton when two people attacked him. It happened exactly 5 years ago, in the early morning hours of March 18.

Villarreal and another person had driven down from Brighton up to plow the parking lot of a Littleton office building at 8122 Southpark Lane. They were carjacked and shot by two men. Villarreal died on the scene and the other man survived a gunshot to the leg. Their stolen plow truck was found burning about a mile away near the intersection of South Broadway and West Jamison Avenue.

Villarreal left behind a fiancée and two children.

The reward in the case is now at $10,000. A sketch released after the murder shows what one of the suspects looked like. The suspects were described as follows: “males, possibly Hispanic, in their 20s with thin build, clean shaven and wearing black.” The video below from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers shows the scene video obtained during the case:

Natasha Espinoza, Villarreal’s fiancée, released the following statement:

“We just want to get justice for Jaime and for his family and most importantly his children. We want whoever did this to be caught so they don’t have a chance to do this to another family, to take someone so special. You took not only a son, fiancée, friend, cousin but you took a father from his babies. Something I would never wish on anyone.”

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 — (720) 913-STOP or submit a tip online: www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips