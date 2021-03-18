ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized on Thursday night after he was hit by a woman driving a reported stolen vehicle. The deputy suffered minor injuries, according to investigators.
Around 7:40 p.m. Arapahoe County dispatchers received a call from OnStar about a stolen vehicle in the area of Arapahoe Road and Havana Street in Centennial. When deputies arrived and tried to make contact with the driver, investigators said she backed into two deputies and took off.
The suspect led deputies on a chase from Havana Street to Dry Creek Road and then northbound on Interstate 25. Twice during the chase, deputies deployed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the driver, but she kept going.
The suspect eventually made a U-turn onto the University Boulevard onramp to I-25, driving the wrong way. The turn slowed down the suspect, so deputies were able to block the vehicle with their patrol cars.
The woman was taken into custody. Her name and charges have not been released.