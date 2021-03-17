CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police helped reunite a pup named Waldo with his owner on Wednesday. They say Waldo was stolen along with a trailer and truck.

Police say the theft happened in Aurora.

Animal control officers held onto Waldo until his owner could get him. Once the two were reunited, Waldo couldn’t be happier to see his owner.

